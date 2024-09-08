Todays Catholic
September 8, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: September 8, 2024

Todays Catholic

Auburn

Rebecca Dirig, 81, Immaculate Conception

Fort Wayne

Monte Ice, 74, Queen of Angels

Conny Amstutz, 76, St. Vincent de Paul

Steven Howard, 68, St. Vincent de Paul

Larry Martin, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

Granger

Rita Benjamin, 91, St. Pius X

Rita Majewski, 96, St Pius X

Isidro Sandoval Sr., 95, St. Pius X

Huntington

Ronald L. Scher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Daniel Bilancio, 71, St. Monica

New Haven

Linda M. Glaze, 82, St. Louis Besancon

South Bend

Sylvia Farkas, 86, Christ the King

Judith Coorman, 70, Holy Family

Jhony Coria Jimenez, 31, St. Adalbert

Edward Baer, St. Augustine

James Edward Niemasik, 81, St. Jude

Elaine M. Verleye, 79, St. Jude

* * *

