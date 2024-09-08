September 8, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: September 8, 2024
Auburn
Rebecca Dirig, 81, Immaculate Conception
Fort Wayne
Monte Ice, 74, Queen of Angels
Conny Amstutz, 76, St. Vincent de Paul
Steven Howard, 68, St. Vincent de Paul
Larry Martin, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
Granger
Rita Benjamin, 91, St. Pius X
Rita Majewski, 96, St Pius X
Isidro Sandoval Sr., 95, St. Pius X
Huntington
Ronald L. Scher, 82, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Daniel Bilancio, 71, St. Monica
New Haven
Linda M. Glaze, 82, St. Louis Besancon
South Bend
Sylvia Farkas, 86, Christ the King
Judith Coorman, 70, Holy Family
Jhony Coria Jimenez, 31, St. Adalbert
Edward Baer, St. Augustine
James Edward Niemasik, 81, St. Jude
Elaine M. Verleye, 79, St. Jude
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.