Weekly Schedule of Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades

Wednesday, August 28: 11 a.m. – Opening Mass of New Academic Year, University of Saint Francis North Campus Auditorium, Fort Wayne

Thursday, August 29: 10:30 a.m. – Mass at Catholic School Mission Day, Bishop Luers High School, Fort Wayne

Friday, August 30: 10:30 a.m. – Mass at Catholic School Mission Day, Saint Joseph High School, South Bend

Friday, August 30: 5 p.m. – Blessing of St. Augustine Chapel and Dedication of Altar, University of Notre Dame

Tuesday, September 3: 6 p.m. – Mass with Christ Child Society, Queen of Angels Church, Fort Wayne

Wednesday, September 4: 10:30 a.m. – Presbyterate Meeting, Our Lady of Guadalupe Church, Warsaw

Wednesday, September 4: 3 p.m. – Blessing of the Shrine of Our Lady of Sorrows and Altar, Holy Cross College, Notre Dame

Wednesday, September 4: 5:30 p.m. – Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Wednesday, September 4: 7 p.m. – Catholic Charities Presentation on The Theology of Migration, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

Thursday, September 5: 8:15 a.m. – Mass and Pastoral Visit, Queen of Angels Catholic School, Fort Wayne

Sunday, September 8: 11 a.m. – Wedding Anniversary Mass, St. Matthew Cathedral, South Bend

* * *