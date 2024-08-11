Todays Catholic
August 11, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: August 11, 2024

Arcola

John Yuszchak, 63, St. Patrick

Auburn

Deanna Shull, 85, Immaculate Conception

Elkhart

Ray Mann, 77,St. Thomas the Apostle

Fort Wayne

Monica Meyers, 68, Queen of Angels

Vicki Miller, 77, St. Charles Borromeo

Norma Jean Sluyter, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Josephine C. Trotta, 73, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Emily A. Hines, 88, St. Joseph

Luella M. Kleinrichert, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Clara M. Pray, 94, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Mary Lou Shovlin, 95, St. Jude

Jan Davies, 65, St. Vincent de Paul

Karen Figel, 88, St. Vincent de Paul

Patricia Irey, 94, St. Vincent De Paul

Susan Rupert, 75, St. Vincent de Paul

Janyc Yenney, 71, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen

Raymond E. Nowak, 90, St. John the Evangelist

New Carlisle

Richard A. Hardman, 59, St. Stanislaus Kostka

New Haven

Marland Myers, 87, St. John the Baptist

Concepcion Meine, 79, St. Louis Besancon

Mishawaka

Paul Jackson, 75, Queen of Peace

South Bend

John Barilich, 98, Holy Family

Rosemarie Garis, 93, Holy Family

Helen Retek, 94, Holy Family

Julian Wlochowski, 92, Holy Family

Gabriel Arroyo, 59, St. Adalbert

Raymond Demski, 90, St. Casimir

Jack Spillman, 95, St. Jude

Warsaw

Terrence Ashburn, 80, Sacred Heart

Nancy Dalton, 88, Sacred Heart

