August 11, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: August 11, 2024
Arcola
John Yuszchak, 63, St. Patrick
Auburn
Deanna Shull, 85, Immaculate Conception
Elkhart
Ray Mann, 77,St. Thomas the Apostle
Fort Wayne
Monica Meyers, 68, Queen of Angels
Vicki Miller, 77, St. Charles Borromeo
Norma Jean Sluyter, 89, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Josephine C. Trotta, 73, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Emily A. Hines, 88, St. Joseph
Luella M. Kleinrichert, 97, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Clara M. Pray, 94, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Mary Lou Shovlin, 95, St. Jude
Jan Davies, 65, St. Vincent de Paul
Karen Figel, 88, St. Vincent de Paul
Patricia Irey, 94, St. Vincent De Paul
Susan Rupert, 75, St. Vincent de Paul
Janyc Yenney, 71, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Raymond E. Nowak, 90, St. John the Evangelist
New Carlisle
Richard A. Hardman, 59, St. Stanislaus Kostka
New Haven
Marland Myers, 87, St. John the Baptist
Concepcion Meine, 79, St. Louis Besancon
Mishawaka
Paul Jackson, 75, Queen of Peace
South Bend
John Barilich, 98, Holy Family
Rosemarie Garis, 93, Holy Family
Helen Retek, 94, Holy Family
Julian Wlochowski, 92, Holy Family
Gabriel Arroyo, 59, St. Adalbert
Raymond Demski, 90, St. Casimir
Jack Spillman, 95, St. Jude
Warsaw
Terrence Ashburn, 80, Sacred Heart
Nancy Dalton, 88, Sacred Heart
