Priest Assignments

The Most Reverend Kevin C. Rhoades, Bishop of Fort Wayne-South Bend, has made the following assignments of clergy:

Reverend Oscar Duarte, to Parochial Vicar, St. John the Evangelist Parish, Goshen, effective June 18, 2024.

Reverend Caleb Kruse, to Parochial Vicar, St. Vincent de Paul Parish, Fort Wayne, and Co-Chaplain at Bishop Dwenger High School, Fort Wayne, effective June 18, 2024.

Reverend Andrew Budzinski, to Co-Chaplain at Marian High School, Mishawaka, while continuing as Pastor of the Cathedral Parish of St. Matthew, South Bend, effective June 18, 2024.

