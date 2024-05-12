May 12, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: May 12, 2024
Bristol
John L Lucchese, 96, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
Charles Fleck, 92, St. Charles Borromeo
Cindy Wheeler, 66, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Jaime Esteves, 80, St. Joseph
Gloria A. Sorg, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Maurice Sorg, 86, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Barbara C. Ulman, 78, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel
Beverly Ann Fenker, 91, St. Vincent de Paul
Joan Smith, 93, St. Vincent de Paul
Huntington
Mary Therese Turner, 69, SS. Peter and Paul
Leonard Carl Scher, 87, SS. Peter and Paul
Mishawaka
Clifton Johnson, 86, St. Monica
South Bend
Antoinette Jozwiak, 86, Holy Cross
