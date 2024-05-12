Todays Catholic
May 12, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: May 12, 2024

Todays Catholic

Bristol

John L Lucchese, 96, St. Mary of the Annunciation

Fort Wayne

Charles Fleck, 92, St. Charles Borromeo

Cindy Wheeler, 66, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Jaime Esteves, 80, St. Joseph

Gloria A. Sorg, 84, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Maurice Sorg, 86, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Barbara C. Ulman, 78, St. Joseph – Hessen Cassel

Beverly Ann Fenker, 91, St. Vincent de Paul

Joan Smith, 93, St. Vincent de Paul

Huntington

Mary Therese Turner, 69, SS. Peter and Paul

Leonard Carl Scher, 87, SS. Peter and Paul

Mishawaka

Clifton Johnson, 86, St. Monica

South Bend
Antoinette Jozwiak, 86, Holy Cross

* * *

