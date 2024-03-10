March 10, 2024 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: March 10, 2024
Fort Wayne
Eric Anthony, 56, St. Charles Borromeo
Mary Helmkamp, 69, St. Charles Borromeo
Shirley Powell, 91, St. Charles Borromeo
South Bend
Vincent E. Burkhart, 59, Holy Family
Sandra Wacunas, 87, Holy Family
Dolores Kaczorowski, 81, St. Casimir
Rita Valdez, 84, St. Casimir
Dolores Cebulski, 94, St. John the Baptist
Warsaw
Joseph Hemphling, 80, Sacred Heart
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.