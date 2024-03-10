Todays Catholic
March 10, 2024 // Obituaries

Rest in Peace: March 10, 2024

Fort Wayne

Eric Anthony, 56, St. Charles Borromeo

Mary Helmkamp, 69, St. Charles Borromeo

Shirley Powell, 91, St. Charles Borromeo

South Bend

Vincent E. Burkhart, 59, Holy Family

Sandra Wacunas, 87, Holy Family

Dolores Kaczorowski, 81, St. Casimir

Rita Valdez, 84, St. Casimir

Dolores Cebulski, 94, St. John the Baptist

Warsaw

Joseph Hemphling, 80, Sacred Heart

