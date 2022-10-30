October 30, 2022 // Local
Rest in Peace: October 30, 2022
Fort Wayne
George S. Makovic, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
William Sluyter, 53, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton
Judith Gandolfo, 81, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Thirston E. Perrin, 93, St. John the Evangelist
New Haven
Carol Ann Puls, 89, St. John the Baptist
South Bend
James Mumford, 76, Cathedral of St. Matthew
Theresa H. Marshall, 94, Holy Family
Barbara Ortiz, 51, St. Adalbert
Vickie Zakowski, 67, St. John the Baptist
Warsaw
Patricia Majewski, 84, Sacred Heart
* * *
The best news. Delivered to your inbox.
Subscribe to our mailing list today.