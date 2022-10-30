Todays Catholic
October 30, 2022

Rest in Peace: October 30, 2022

Fort Wayne 

George S. Makovic, 84, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton 

William Sluyter, 53, St. Elizabeth Ann Seton

Judith Gandolfo, 81, St. Vincent de Paul

Goshen 

Thirston E. Perrin, 93, St. John the Evangelist 

New Haven

Carol Ann Puls, 89, St. John the Baptist 

South Bend 

James Mumford, 76, Cathedral of St. Matthew

Theresa H. Marshall, 94, Holy Family

Barbara Ortiz, 51, St. Adalbert

Vickie Zakowski, 67, St. John the Baptist

Warsaw

Patricia Majewski, 84, Sacred Heart

