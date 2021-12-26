December 26, 2021 // Obituaries
Rest in Peace: December 26, 2021
Auburn
Robert Maloney, 61, Immaculate Conception
Doris Wessel, 88, Immaculate Conception
George Wessel, 91, Immaculate Conception
Bristol
Barbara J. Kopidlowski, 71, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Doris J. O’Brien, 98, St. Mary of the Annunciation
Fort Wayne
D. Fred Boyle, 85, St. Jude
Mary Fyfe, 64, St. Jude
Theresa Granahan, 89, St. Jude
Lewis Natkiel, 86, St. Jude
Edward Roethele, 82, St. Vincent de Paul
Richard Solaro, 86, St. Vincent de Paul
Goshen
Hernán Cortes Colon, 79, St. John the Evangelist
Jerri Reed-Rider, 78, St. John the Evangelist
Adelaide K. Trenshaw, 84, St. John the Evangelist
South Bend
Lillian Luckey, 102, Christ the King
Kent Perry, 85, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
John Silvey, 42, Christ the King
Dolores Tepe, 84, Cathedral of Saint Matthew
Erna Woltman, 91, St. John the Baptist
Warsaw
Barbara A. Kotas, 77, Sacred Heart
Deaths elsewhere
Sister Ann Stephen Stouffer, 82, St. Mary-of-the-Woods Chapel. Sister Ann is a Pierceton native.
