2021 Diocesan Financial Report

Dear friends in Christ:

Once again, we are publishing an accounting of the financial operations of the diocese for the fiscal year

that ended June 30, 2021. As we have done in past years, we have also included a consolidated financial report of our high schools and parishes. This is done in the spirit of accountability and transparency.Â

For the fiscal year that ended June 30, 2021, our total gain was $12,610,357 (from our audited financial

statements), which you see on the attached with a comparison to 2020. This is only for the central operations of the diocese. It does not include the activity of the parishes, schools or missions in the diocese.

A detailed breakdown of our financial picture can be found inside. Â

Respectfully submitted,

Joseph G. Ryan, Chief Financial Officer

