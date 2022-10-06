122nd Safe Haven Baby Box Dedicated at Fire Station Todays Catholic

By Ryan Grill

MISHAWAKA — On Wednesday, Sept. 28, the 122nd Safe Haven Baby Box in the country was dedicated with a blessing and unlocked at Mishawaka Fire Station #3. This is the 88th Baby Box in the state of Indiana. The dedication included speeches from Fire Chief Bryon Woodward, Mayor Dave Wood (a Knight from Council 1878), and Founder and CEO of Safe Haven Baby Boxes, Monica Kelsey.

The mission of Safe Have Baby Boxes is to aid mothers in crisis as a last line of defense for life. The Knights of Columbus Councils in the Mishawaka and South Bend area have been working hard to bring another baby box to the area. Earlier in January, the 93rd Baby Box in the country was dedicated at South Bend Fire Station #11.

Much of the money raised came from the Knights themselves. This year alone, seven babies have been safely surrendered at Baby Boxes in Indiana. Being pro-life is one of the main focuses for the Knights of Columbus, and having these boxes in the community speaks to the commitment of the brother Knights in the Mishawaka-South Bend area.

Representing the Knights of Columbus in the area was the Color Corps from Assembly #242, Knights Eric Van Meter, Ryan Grill, George Adams, Rick Burmeister, Ray Sommer, Gene Sherry, and Scott Sherry. These Knights are from area councils including Council 553, Council 5521, Council 5570, and Council 17043.

